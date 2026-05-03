Agni Natchathiram begins in Tamil Nadu on May 4; heat may rise to 43°C

CHENNAI: The peak summer phase known as Agni Natchathiram, or Kathiri Veyil, will begin across Tamil Nadu on May 4, 2026, and continue until May 28, with meteorological authorities warning of a sharp rise in temperatures during this period.
The State has already been experiencing intense heat since March, with temperatures steadily climbing over the past few weeks. In early May, the impact of the summer has become more severe, particularly during daytime hours.
Weather officials caution that maximum temperatures in several districts could approach 110°F (around 43°C), while many regions are already recording temperatures exceeding 100°F, said a Daily Thanthi report.
This period, traditionally considered the hottest phase of the year in Tamil Nadu, is marked by dry conditions and strong solar radiation. Interior districts are likely to bear the brunt of the heat, though coastal areas, including Chennai, are also expected to experience high humidity levels, making conditions uncomfortable.
Authorities have advised the public to take precautionary measures, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, and wearing light clothing. With heatwave-like conditions expected to persist over the coming weeks, residents are urged to remain cautious and plan outdoor activities accordingly.