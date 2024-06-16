Aghori from Varanasi roams with skulls in car dashboard, Tiruvannamalai police let him off with warning

CHENNAI: A car with skulls kept on the dashboard spread panic among the public in Tiruvannamalai, as it spread rumours that black magic practitioners were roaming in their town.

The car was parked on Tiruvannamalai Theradi Road, with a number of skulls displayed on the dashboard visible from the outside. Adding to this was the number plate that read 'Aghori Nagasaki'.

The unusual ‘decoration’ triggered both panic and bewilderment among the people who gathered on the road in large number to see the vehicle with skulls. Meanwhile, this also led to rumours being circulated that black magic practitioners have come to Tiruvannamalai, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Soon enough, the matter came to the attention of the Tiruvannamalai Town police, and a team of personnel from there came to the spot soon. During their investigation, the police tracked the owner of the car and questioned him.

The officials found that the owner was an Aghori from Varanasi who came to Tiruvannamalai to visit Arunachaleswarar temple on Saturday.

After confirming that he was not involved in any crime, the police slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 for disturbing traffic, but let him off without registering a case.