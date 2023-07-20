Aggrieved over inaction, woman tries to slit wrist

VELLORE: A woman aggrieved over lack of action by local police on her petition, attempted to slit her wrist with a blade in front of the ADSP when she came to attend the weekly grievances day meeting at the district police office here on Wednesday.

A Muslim woman from Pernambut informed ADSP Baskaran - who was in the chair as SP N Manivannan has stepped out to take a call – said her husband had married again and that the second wife and her relatives planned to abduct and kill her son.

Stating that she was facing a lot of trauma due to this, she said if there was no other solution, she would kill herself.

Saying so, to prove her point she pulled a blade and made a motion to cut her wrist. Alert cops in mufti seized her hand and removed the blade. Baskaran said her case would be investigated thoroughly.

Later, SP Manivannan said that the number of petition had dropped from 80 per meeting to less than 30 due to receiving of petitions daily. He also called on police to initiate action on petitions without making the complainants walk to the police station repeatedly.