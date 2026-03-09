Aged Ramadoss got no power to take over PMK: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss has informed the Chennai Civil Court that party founder S Ramadoss (87) is not in a position to take administrative decisions due to age and related medical conditions.
In a counter affidavit filed before the court, Anbumani also alleged that a fringe group surrounding the PMK founder had misled him and was exploiting his age and medical condition under the influence of political rivals who had infiltrated the party.
The affidavit was filed in response to a civil suit moved by S Ramadoss seeking to restrain Anbumani Ramadoss from using the PMK’s name and symbol. The suit also challenged the Election Commission of India’s communication recognising Anbumani as the party president and sought a declaration that Ramadoss himself is the president of the PMK.
The matter came up before Justice M Dharmaprabu, who had earlier directed Anbumani Ramadoss and the Election Commission of India to file their responses.
In his counter, Anbumani stated that, under Rule 13 of the PMK party constitution, the founder’s role is limited to offering advice and guidance at meetings of the state General Council, the Executive Committee, and the political leadership committee. He added that Ramadoss had been duly invited to such meetings.
The affidavit further contended that Ramadoss declaring himself as the party president was not in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations.
It also submitted that the PMK GC is the supreme decision-making body of the party and that the authority to take decisions rests with the party president and the general secretary.
Anbumani further argued that Ramadoss had no legal right to file the suit claiming rights over the party, alleging that he had declared himself president and amended party rules without informing the Election Commission.
After taking the counter affidavit on record, Justice Dharmaprabu directed counsel for S Ramadoss to file their reply by Wednesday and adjourned the hearing.