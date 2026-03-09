Aged Ramadoss got no power to take over PMK: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a counter affidavit filed before the court, Anbumani also alleged that a fringe group surrounding the PMK founder had misled him and was exploiting his age and medical condition under the influence of political rivals who had infiltrated the party.

The affidavit was filed in response to a civil suit moved by S Ramadoss seeking to restrain Anbumani Ramadoss from using the PMK’s name and symbol. The suit also challenged the Election Commission of India’s communication recognising Anbumani as the party president and sought a declaration that Ramadoss himself is the president of the PMK.