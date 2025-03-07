Aged couple stabbed multiple times in Mayiladuthurai, engineering graduate held

TIRUCHY: An engineering graduate who stabbed a senior citizen woman at 15 spots over an altercation was held in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

It is said that the senior citizen couple Sethu Madavan (65) and Nirmala (61) have been residing at Senthangudi Madura Nagar in Mayiladuthurai. It is said there used to be a frequent quarrel on petty issues between the senior couple and the family of Rajendran who have been residing opposite to their house.

In such a backdrop, on Thursday, while Nirmala was drawing kolam in front of her house at around 6.30 am and Rajendran’s son Prem (22), an engineering graduate picked up a quarrel with Nirmala and they both started to abuse each other. Suddenly, Prem grabbed a knife from his house and started to stab her multiple times. On seeing this Sethu Madhavan attempted to rescue his wife Nirmala but he too sustained severe injuries on his abdomen.

The neighbours rescued the elderly couple and rushed them to Mayiladuthurai GH where they have been undergoing treatment. It is said, Nirmala had stab injuries at least 15 spots.

On information, Mayiladuthurai police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also registered a case of attempt to murder against Prem and arrested him. Mayiladuthurai DSP Balaji visited the injured couple and conducted an inquiry.