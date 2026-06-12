Aged couple die one after another in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen who underwent an angiogram process at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital died, and his wife, who heard the information, also died of cardiac arrest on Friday.
It is said that V Selvaraj (70), a coolie from Tholgappiyar Square in Thanjavur, had a heart attack recently, and so the family members admitted him to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.
The doctors who treated him suggested he undergo an angiogram process, and so on Thursday late evening, Selvaraj underwent the process, but soon after the completion of the procedure, he died.
The information was passed on to his wife, Chithra (61), who was in the house. She collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital in Thanjavur. However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Subsequently, Chithra’s body was taken back to the house. The deceased was survived by a son and a daughter.