Age limit increased for NEEDS and UYEGP scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has revised the upper age limit for availing assistance under NEEDS (New Entrepreneur Enterprise Development Scheme) and UYEGP (Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme) schemes.

Speaking on it, Chengalpattu Collector A R Rahul Nadh said that it will be providing subsidized loans to aspiring youths for self-employment under NEEDS and UYEGP schemes.

“The age limit for general category men has been increased from 35 to 55 years for women, SC, ST, BC, MBC, Minority category,” he said.

Similarly, the scheme of awarding Rs 5 lakhs for trade and business under the scheme has been increased to Rs 15 lakhs.

A subsidy of Rs 3.75 lakh as 25 percent of the subsidy scheme amount is also awarded to the beneficiaries.

Those who are running shops can benefit from the scheme.

The collector requested those interested to contact the District Industrial Centre, directly or through telephone numbers 044-29995351, 8925533952 for further details.