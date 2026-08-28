Agama survey: HR&CE seeks public views, 34,000+ temples under lens

The department said the public could point out any omissions in the details or submit comments for the committee's consideration.

Details of all 34,971 temples examined by the panel have been published on the HR&CE Department's website.

Members of the public may submit representations by post to the Commissioner's Office, HR&CE Department, 119, Uthamar Gandhi Salai, Nungambakkam, Chennai-34, or through the department's website.

The representations should be submitted within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice, the department noted.