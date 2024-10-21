Against creamy layer idea, not SC sub-quota: VCK's Vanni Arasu

CHENNAI: Rebutting Union Minister of State and BJP leader L Murugan’s remark that VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has no moral authority to talk about social justice over SC internal quota issue, the party’s deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu said it was the VCK that supported the Tamil Nadu government’s decision in 2009 to create an internal reservation for Arunthathiyar community.

The VCK leader dismissed Murugan’s comments saying that it was the BJP which attempted to introduce a ‘creamy layer’ concept in reservations. The saffron party lacks credibility to talk about social justice and reservation, he added.

“Our party is not against internal reservation. But we oppose the concept of creamy layer in reservation. Our party supported the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s policy decision in 2009 to extend internal reservation to Arunthathiyar. Though we continue to vouch for internal reservation, why is he (Murugan) slandering our party,” Vanni Arasu said in his post on X to hit back at Murugan.

Vanni Arasu ridiculed Murugan by stating that no one from the BJP has the right to preach what is social justice to VCK and its leader. “Murugan is well aware that the Republic Party of India, Puthiya Tamilagam and several other political parties are against the ‘creamy layer’ concept. Why is he singling out the VCK? The reason behind his anger is that Arunthathiyars are affiliated with the VCK in large numbers. They have also been holding postings in the party and are active on the political front. Hence, he (Murugan) is seething in anger against the VCK,” he said.

On Murugan’s remark that Thiruma would never dream of becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu, Vanni Arasu expressed confidence that it would happen sooner or later. “The party’s objective is to uproot BJP from power and it will continue its campaign to achieve it,” he further said.