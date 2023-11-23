Again at Chengam: 1 killed 3 hurt in multiple collision

TIRUVANNAMALAI: One person was killed and three others injured in multiple collisions between a car, van, and a bus near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Somasekar (35) of Karnataka, the driver of the van involved in the accident.

The three injured were identified as Lakshmi, Saroja, and Karthikeyan who were admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital.

Poor visibility was said to be the reason for the accident involving a Tiruvannamalai-bound car from Chengam, a Bengaluru-bound Karnataka bus from Tiruvannamalai, and a Tiruvannamalai-bound Karnataka load van. While the van collided with the bus, the car coming behind rammed into the rear of the van at Periakolapadi village near Chengam.

It may be recalled that more than a month ago, two accidents on the same road had claimed nearly 14 lives.