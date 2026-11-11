After water tank contamination in Dindigul school, Madras HC seeks report on CCTV cameras in schools

A division bench of Justice P Vel Murugan and Justice KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction while hearing a petition over the discovery of human excreta in a water tank at a school in Dindigul.

The petitioner, Balakrishnan of Madurai, sought an independent committee to probe the incident at the Manur Panchayat Union Primary School in Dindigul, where the tank is used by students. He also sought legal action against those involved and orders to prevent such incidents from recurring.