After Vijay-Naidu talks, Andhra Pradesh agrees to release Krishna water to Chennai

The discussions focused on Chennai's drinking water requirements and the need to ensure the release of water under the existing arrangement between the two states. Raising the issue of Krishna water supply to Chennai, Vijay said the city's five primary water reservoirs had only around 35 per cent of their storage capacity available. This has put the city in a precarious position, especially due to above-normal heat.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu had received only 2.25 TMC of Krishna water so far this year and urged Naidu to intervene personally to ensure the release of additional water to the State.