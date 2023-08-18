After Vengaivayal, Nanguneri taunts DMK-VCK bonhomie

CHENNAI: After Vengaivayal, the Nanguneri assault has seemingly ‘disturbed’ the relationship between the ruling DMK and its ally VCK. M Sangathamizhan, secretary of VCK youth wing, has demanded the resignation of the School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi following the attack on a Class 12 Dalit student allegedly by his intermediate caste classmates in Nanguneri.



In a message posted on his verified X handle, Sangathamizhan said that the Minister must demit office for failing to prevent the attack on Dalit students and the insecure situation Dalit students face at schools. However, his daring comment did not win hearts in his party or alliance. Instead, it was perceived more as misdirected barbs and fall for right wing ploy targeting the Dravidian and Ambedkarite movements.

Deputy general secretary of VCK cum Nagapattinam MLA Aloor Shahnavas said, “Indeed, we have our work cut out in erasing caste sentiments and eradicating caste to prevent such incidents. But, the issue must be seen in its totality. The real enablers of such caste enmity and atrocities are the parties/people glorifying caste and its pride. They are blaming Periyarist and Ambedkarite movements who are the one’s defying and fight caste on field.”

“The right wing apologists who called out Minister Ponmudy for questioning someone’s caste in public have deliberately overlooked the fact that he led Dalits into the Melpathi Temple in Villupuram recently… Would Ponmudy have led the Dalits in to the temple if he were caste-minded or bothered about losing votes,” he argued.

A DMK senior preferring anonymity dismissed Sangathamizhan’s outrage as immature and said, “No VCK MP or MLA or leaders make such statements. A few cadre get carried away in such interviews. Thirumavalavan knows how we handled Vengaivayal and Nanguneri. If arresting someone as accused and satisfying people for political optics was our intention, we could have arrested people in a hurry in Vengaivayal and delayed arrest in Nanguneri. The government did not do that. CM deputed Ministers and stood by the Dalit victim. Thiruma knows that.”