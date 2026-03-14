After tragedy lull, TVK launches ‘Target Karur’ to challenge V Senthilbalaji's might

TIRUCHY: After remaining cornered over the Karur tragedy, which took the lives of 41 people at actor-politician Vijay's rally, the cadre of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday launched their counter campaign ‘Target Karur’ to challenge the might of the ruling DMK and its Kongu strong man ex-minister V Senthilbalaji.
Even as the party is yet to officially announce the names of the nominees, Karur district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan kick-started poll works by seeking divine blessings at temples in Kodangipatti in Karur town, the home constituency of DMK leader Balaji, before beginning door-to-door outreach seeking votes for the party’s ‘whistle’ symbol.
“Today being an auspicious day, we performed special abishekam and pooja and prayed for a massive victory for our party and for our president to assume office as Chief Minister,” Mathiyazhagan said.
Party functionaries said the ‘Target Karur’ campaign aims to establish TVK’s presence in the constituency and mount a strong challenge to the two Dravidian majors.
Even as the CBI probe into the Karur tragedy is underway, party cadres have been organising protests and outreach programmes in the district.
“From today, our cadres will continue meeting voters. Once the party announces its candidate, the campaign will intensify,” Mathiyazhagan added.