After tragedy lull, TVK launches ‘Target Karur’ to challenge V Senthilbalaji's might

Even as the party is yet to officially announce the names of the nominees, Karur district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan kick-started poll works by seeking divine blessings at temples in Kodangipatti in Karur town, the home constituency of DMK leader Balaji, before beginning door-to-door outreach seeking votes for the party’s ‘whistle’ symbol.



“Today being an auspicious day, we performed special abishekam and pooja and prayed for a massive victory for our party and for our president to assume office as Chief Minister,” Mathiyazhagan said.