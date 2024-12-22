After Tirunelveli, Tenkasi faces illegal dumping of plastic and medical waste

CHENNAI: Following the recent medical waste issue in Tirunelveli, large quantities of plastic and medical waste are being illegally dumped on private land in Pethanadarpatti village in Tenkasi district where several plantations are located.

Reports indicate that heavy trucks are used in transporting the waste from outside areas and dumped at night.

This has raised concerns among the local residents, who have filed complaints with the village administrative officer. However, no action has been taken thus far, added Thanthi TV report.

Local residents have urged the District Collector to personally inspect the site and address the issue.