After tea seller to CM rise, Panneer betraying party, flays AIADMK

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The AIADMK on Friday mounted a sharp offensive against former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) following his induction into the DMK, accusing him of betrayal, ingratitude and political opportunism, while asserting that the party would not tolerate indiscipline.
In a strongly worded social media post, the AIADMK IT wing said Panneerselvam’s political rise — from a tea stall owner to three-time Chief Minister — was solely due to the party’s support, adding that cadres had once entrusted him with signing A-Form and B-Form on behalf of the leadership. The party alleged that his shift to the DMK exposed a “long-running political drama” and likened his move to that of a chameleon.
The post further claimed that Panneerselvam had betrayed the movement that nurtured him and questioned his moral right to invoke the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, urging him to stop using her images. It also took a dig at his future in the DMK, suggesting he would now raise slogans for the Stalin family leadership.
Echoing the criticism, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy termed Panneerselvam a “traitor driven by selfish interests” and said his political identity was shaped entirely by the AIADMK. Speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri, Munusamy questioned Panneerselvam’s reference to “bitter experiences” within the party, asking whether serving three terms as Chief Minister constituted such hardship.
Munusamy maintained that Panneerselvam’s expulsion followed due process after he failed to adhere to party discipline or submit an explanation despite general council resolutions seeking his removal. He stressed that the AIADMK, founded by MGR and strengthened by Jayalalithaa, continues to function democratically under Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The AIADMK leader also criticised recent defections, taking a swipe at KA Sengottaiyan for inviting party functionaries to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, amid intensifying realignments in Tamil Nadu politics.