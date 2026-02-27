After tea seller to CM rise, Panneer betraying party, flays AIADMK

The post further claimed that Panneerselvam had betrayed the movement that nurtured him and questioned his moral right to invoke the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, urging him to stop using her images. It also took a dig at his future in the DMK, suggesting he would now raise slogans for the Stalin family leadership.

Echoing the criticism, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy termed Panneerselvam a “traitor driven by selfish interests” and said his political identity was shaped entirely by the AIADMK. Speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri, Munusamy questioned Panneerselvam’s reference to “bitter experiences” within the party, asking whether serving three terms as Chief Minister constituted such hardship.