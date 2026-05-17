After successful Rose Show, Ooty set to swoon visitors with Flower Show

More than seven lakh flowers have been used to create massive floral structures and artistic installations celebrating Tamil culture, architecture and iconic landmarks. The arrangements are expected to be among the biggest attractions for tourists. One of the centrepieces of the exhibition is a series of elaborate floral installations depicting the five Tamil landscapes of Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham, Neithal and Paalai.

A striking floral replica of the entrance to Chennai Central Railway Station, created using over one lakh carnations and other flowers, dominates one section of the garden. Equally eye-catching are floral recreations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway engine, the Mamallapuram Shore Temple and the famed Tiruvarur temple chariot.

To add to the visual grandeur, nearly 275 varieties of ornamental plants and seeds sourced from different countries were cultivated specially for the exhibition. Around ten lakh flower saplings have been planted across the botanical garden, while more than 50,000 flower pots add up to the beauty of the flower show.