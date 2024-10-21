After stance against SC sub-quota, Thiruma lost moral grounds to talk of social justice, says L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan on Sunday flayed the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, saying the latter has no right to talk about social justice as he moved the court against sub-quota allocation for Arunthathiyars in the SC/ST reservation.

Talking to reporters at Egmore after celebrating Ayudha Pooja with auto drivers here, Murugan said the VCK chief who claims himself as a leader for the Dalits, had moved the Supreme Court challenging sub-quota for Arunthathiyars.

"He (Thirumavalavan) has no right to talk about social justice after his stand against Arunthathiyars. How could he be the leader of the entire Dalits?" Murugan questioned. The Union Minister also claimed that the VCK chief is diluting the provisions of reservations.

Terming VCK a small party, the senior BJP leader said Thirumavalavan's dream of becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu won’t come true.

Meanwhile, the Union minister also criticised the ruling DMK government that the Stalin-led regime is trying to mislead the people of Tamil Nadu by using language politics, in an obvious reference to a line of the State anthem missed out at the DD Chennai event recently.

"Targeting Governor RN Ravi is DMK's style of raking up controversy to divert attention. It is inappropriate for the Chief Minister to blame the Governor, who attended the event (organised by Doordarshan) as a special guest. The governor is doing his job and speaking the truth. Revelations of facts may be bitter to DMK leaders. They have to accept it," he said.

The MoS refuted DMK’s statement and said no one is imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu. "PM Modi has made Tamils proud by installing the sceptre, a symbol of Tamils in the new Parliament. But, the DMK and its INDI Alliance are trying to create a perception that BJP is anti-Tamil," Murugan added.