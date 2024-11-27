After roads, HC lens now on medical, edu facilities in Kalvarayan hills

CHENNAI: Keeping up the pressure on the government to ensure that the villagers of Kalvarayan hills have all basic facilities, the Madras High Court directed the State to submit a report containing the details of educational and medical facilities made available to the people there.

The report should have details about the number of schools and medical centres available in and around the villages of Kalvarayan hills, along with the strength of students, teachers and medical staff, directed the division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman.

Appearing for the Kallakurichi Collector, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran filed a report regarding the progress of the 32-km road project between Vellimalai and Chinna Thirupathi. The project would commence expeditiously after getting necessary sanctions from the government and would be completed within 12 months, the Collector said, and submitted the work plan and schedule along with the report.

It was then that the bench directed the State to submit the details of educational and medical facilities in Kalvarayan hills. The matter was posted after four weeks for further submission.

The directions were issued by the bench while hearing the suo motu case it had initiated to ensure the basic socio-economic status of the people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) residing in various villages in Kalvarayan hills in Kallakurichi.