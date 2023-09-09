After PM, TN Guv parrot's India as "Bharat" during interaction with teachers

CHENNAI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention in the G20 summit, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi too referred to India as "Bharat" several times at an interaction session with the teachers and educationists here at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The first "Bharath" reference came when he was highlighting the importance of the G20 conference and how India played an important role to bring the African union to the summit.

The next few "Bharat" references also came from the governor, when a question was raised by the teacher, he said "who made this country Bharat and it was not made by any ruler or king. It was made by our 'Rishis', who were teachers and dispensed their wisdom".

"When our constitution was framed and when the question was raised before the constitution assembly that why we have distribution of duties like seperation of power between union and the state with regard to collection and devolution of taxes. It can be any part of the world. But where is Bharat in it", he claimed.

To a question on how the teaching community were suffering to punish the students, the governor said that earlier teachers used to physically punish the students when they indulge in wrong doings and it was considered good during those days, the governor said that now the scenario has totally changed. "Parents are very ambitious now.

Every parent likes their children to get into a good job. Therefore, they put the children under pressure", he said adding "teachers are treated as employees and they started looking like that".

The governor also said that if a teacher scolds a student "I do not know how the parents will take it". However, the governor made it clear that he was not in favour of physical punishment.

With regard to National Education Policy (NEP-200), Ravi said it was a great Indian knowledge system. Stating that the NEP also has values for education, the governor said in another few years a sustainable future of mankind will come.

To another query raised by a teacher with regard to the Artificial Intelligence dominance, Ravi said it was a big concern today.