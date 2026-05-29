After party truce, Velumani returns to Thondamuthur

Sulking Shanmugam, who did not accompany Velumani and other rebel legislators in meeting Palaniswami on May 27 for the truce meeting, said his priority was to meet the people of his Mailam constituency and thank them for electing him as MLA.

On a visit to his constituency on Friday, Shanmugam said his duty was to serve the people and promised to fulfill his responsibilities as a legislator with complete dedication. Expressing gratitude to the voters for electing him as their MLA, he urged them to approach him without any hesitation for any assistance they need.