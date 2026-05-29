After party truce, Velumani returns to Thondamuthur

CHENNAI: After announcing to accept the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and work together, party leader SP Velumani returned to his Thondamuthur Assembly constituency to thank the people for electing him, while another rebel leader CV Shanmugam is yet to make his stand clear.
Sulking Shanmugam, who did not accompany Velumani and other rebel legislators in meeting Palaniswami on May 27 for the truce meeting, said his priority was to meet the people of his Mailam constituency and thank them for electing him as MLA.
On a visit to his constituency on Friday, Shanmugam said his duty was to serve the people and promised to fulfill his responsibilities as a legislator with complete dedication. Expressing gratitude to the voters for electing him as their MLA, he urged them to approach him without any hesitation for any assistance they need.
“I am ready to do my best to help you within my capacity," Shanmugam said, refraining from referring to his cross-voting in the Assembly on May 13 or the rapprochement brought about by his colleague in cross-voting, SP Velumani and other party legislators, with Palaniswami.
About 25 rebel AIADMK legislators had voted in favour of the ruling TVK violating the party diktat, leading to a split in the party. Four of them joined the TVK barely hours after resigning as MLAs, triggering a debate on political ethics in defecting to TVK after winning on AIADMK tickets.
Earlier, before leaving for his constituency, amidst speculation that he and a former state minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar, would resign and join the ruling TVK, Shanmugam told reporters in Villupuram, “my first job is to thank the people of Mailam constituency who voted for me."
Vijayabaskar was among the rebel MLAs led by former state ministers Shanmugam and Velumani who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test in the Assembly on May 13.
On Wednesday, the rebels called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence here and patched up. Except for Shanmugam, all other rebel MLAs agreed to function under Palaniswami's leadership.
Vijayabaskar sprang a surprise on May 28 by holding a consultative meeting with his supporters. Later, he announced that his next political move would be in sync with the wishes of his supporters and those who elected him from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency. He also said that he will announce his next political move soon.
Asked if he intended to quit the AIADMK, Vijayabaskar replied, “I had clearly stated yesterday that I will make an announcement soon. Attending weddings is important right now. My constituency is my priority," Vijayabaskar told the media here.
On why he did not meet party leadership, he explained that he was busy attending multiple social commitments, such as weddings for which he was invited and temple Kumbhabhishekam (consecration ceremonies) in his constituency.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Velumani said on 'X' “After assuming office as Thondamuthur MLA, I garlanded the statues of the revolutionary leaders Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa), MGR (MG Ramachandran) and Anna (former CM CN Annadurai) on Avinashi Road and paid my respects. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Thondamuthur constituency and the people of Coimbatore district, who have always treated me as their child and have continuously supported me, and who are more than my life. I promise that I will serve them forever".