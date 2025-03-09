After Ooty and Kodaikanal, e-pass to be mandatory for entry into Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has directed the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to implement an e-pass system to regulate vehicles entering Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi to ensure effective traffic management.

It is to be noted that the government has already been regulating the inflow of vehicles into Ooty and Kodaikanal based on orders from the Madras High Court.

Besides emphasizing the e-pass system, the authority also instructed TTDC to shift the site for the proposed construction of the Transit Plaza at the tourist spot because a part of the selected site falls under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ-IB).

As per the 2011 CRZ Notification, no development activities are permitted in CRZ-IB, except for essential facilities required by local traditional communities. The instructions were given during the TNSCZMA meeting held a few days ago, during which the TTDC's proposal was discussed.

Observing that the parking capacity of the proposed transit plaza is less than the total vehicle carrying capacity of the Arichal Munai road, the TNSCZMA suggested that the peak traffic demand should be analysed. “The Authority instructed that the proposed activities lie in the CRZ-IB. As the CRZ-IB is highly restricted, the Authority suggested the Project Proponent (TTDC) to explore the possibility of relocating the project to an area outside the CRZ-IB,” a document said.

Further, it refused to accord the CRZ clearance and recommended that the TTDC submit a revised detailed project report (DPR).

It may be noted that TTDC proposed the transit plaza as visitors park their vehicles along NH-87 resulting in traffic congestion during peak seasons. “A transit plaza is proposed to minimise the traffic congestion on this road. This plaza will be situated 5 Km from Arichal Munai. To avoid pollution and crowding, CNG transit buses are proposed to achieve last-mile connectivity from the transit plaza to the last point (Arichal Munai),” the proposal said.

The plaza would cover 16 acres and accommodate parking for 156 buses, 203 two-wheelers, 400 four-wheelers, and 50 CNG vehicles.

Earlier, the Technical Expert Committee (TEC) of the TNSCZMA suggested including an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station in the project design to promote sustainable and eco-friendly transportation.

“A solar rooftop system may be installed over the parking area to reduce energy consumption and promote the use of renewable energy. Given the site's vulnerability to extreme weather events, an Emergency Preparedness Plan (EPP) should be developed and implemented to ensure the safety of visitors and infrastructure in case of coastal hazards such as cyclones and storm surges,” the Committee remarked.