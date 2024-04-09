After NCB, now ED steps in to probe Jaffer Sadiq & Co

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate started their searches at nearly 35 premises linked to drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq in Chennai and other places on Tuesday.

ED has started the PMLA probe based on the case registered by NCB and will be looking for the money laundering part of the case.

Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and an expelled DMK man, allegedly worked as a mastermind in smuggling out narcotics worth Rs. 2000 crore abroad mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut in the last three years.

ED investigators are also raiding Sadiq's house on Arulanandam Street in Santhome, his office in Purusaiwakkam, and his godown in Perungudi. Sources said that the premises of his business associates, including movie maker Ameer, are also being raided by ED.

Ameer was summoned and questioned by the NCB last week in Delhi.

Jaffer Sadiq was arrested on March 9 by NCB Delhi. He had gone underground for nearly three weeks, though his associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

So far, five people, including Jaffer Sadiq and his key aid, Sadhanadan, have been arrested by NCB.

While Sadiq was on the run, the NCB team, armed with a court order, broke open his house in his absence in Santhome and carried out searches.