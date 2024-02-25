After Navagraha tour, Arupadai pilgrimage will start: Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: The Navagraha temple tour is being operated on a trial basis and soon, a service connecting Arupadai Veedu (Six Abode) temples will be launched, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Saturday

Talking to reporters after flagging off the Navagraha Temple tour by TNSTC, Minister Sivasankar said the booking facility for the tour of nine temples (representing nine planets), which is operated on weekends at a fare of Rs 750 per person, is available on the TNSTC website.

“The seats for this month are full and the number of people booking for the tour for next month has increased. So, we are planning to increase the frequency of the tour,” the Minister said.

Conveying that the TNSTC has already been operating a tour service to Ooty and Kodaikanal, the Minister said, the service had a good response from the people and the department has been trying to launch the tour service to a few more destinations shortly.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the Navagraha temple tour service has been launched on a trial basis and the department has decided to operate services connecting Arupadai Veedu temples soon. Those services would also be commenced on par with the Navagraha temple tour service, the Minister said.

Among other things, the Minister said that the number of students opting to study in the government-run institutions had increased since COVID-19 and so the number of bus services during peak hours would be increased for the benefit of school children across the State.