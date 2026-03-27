Tamil Nadu

After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Tamil Nadu eyes bullet train links to Kerala

Tamil Nadu seeks feasibility study nod for two TN–Kerala bullet train corridors; also pitches freight corridor extension
Representative Image
Representative Image Daily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has written to the Railway Board seeking permission to prepare feasibility reports for two proposed bullet train corridors connecting the State with Kerala, said a report by Daily Thanthi.

The proposed routes include Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram via Tiruchi and Nagercoil and Chennai–Ernakulam via Salem and Coimbatore.

The move comes as the Centre pushes ahead with high-speed rail projects across the country, including the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor and proposed routes such as Chennai–Hyderabad and Chennai–Mysuru.

In its communication, the state has also requested the extension of the East Coast Freight Corridor from Vijayawada to Chennai, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

Bullet train
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Ernakulam
Chennai
Thiruvananthapuram

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