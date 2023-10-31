After MTC, contract crew to steer TNSTC Villupuram

CHENNAI: After Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), it’s the turn of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Villupuram to engage manpower agencies to supply 75 drivers on a contract basis to operate buses on regular routes. This continued outsourcing comes amid strong opposition from trade unions, including those supporting the ruling dispensation in the State.

The drivers provided by private manpower agencies would operate regular services for TNSTC at Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai regions, said the tender document. MTC’s similar tender had sought 117 drivers and conductors on regular routes.

A senior transport official said engaging drivers on a contract basis was to ensure the operation of all the buses.

“Due to crew shortage, services have taken a hit. The contract crew would help operate all buses in a boon to passengers,” the official said.

Unions demand full-time jobs, want contract labour plan to be scrapped

On Monday, the Joint Action Committee of Transport Corporation Trade Unions launched a sit-in protest urging the corporation to appoint permanent workers, scrap its plan to engage contract workers, increase the dearness allowance for retired workers and implement the old pension scheme. Transport department secretary K Phannidra Reddy held talks with the TU leaders at the secretariat.

CITU-affiliated TN State Transport Employees Federation general secretary K Arumuga Nainar said the talks were unsuccessful. “We will take up the issue after Deepavali,” he said. According to the union leader, the officials blamed the protracted appointment process for engaging contract workers. “They claim it is a temporary solution since appointing permanent workers is a long drawn out process. However, no GO has been issued to appoint crew for the MTC,” he said.