After MP Su Venkatesan's plea, NHAI to construct flyover, vehicular underpass at Thuvariman junction in Madurai

CHENNAI: Following the request of CPM's Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has allocated Rs 46.09 crore to construct a four-lane flyover and vehicular underpass at Thuvariman junction on the Dindigul- Kanyakumari Highway on NH 44.

"The Thuvariman-Melakkal junction is the most accident-prone spot on the Dindigul-Kanyakumari National Highway. Therefore, I urged the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari through a letter and in person to construct a high-level flyover and underpass at Thuvariman junction. He accepted my request and initiated administrative procedures for it and gave permission last year to prepare the project report," Venkatesan wrote on social media platform X.

Sharing the news, the MP added that the Madurai district administration has fast-phased and completed the land acquisition process for the project. "Against this backdrop, a fund of Rs 46.09 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a four-lane flyover and underpass at the Thuvariman-Melakkal junction. This is good news for the people of Madurai. The number of accidents will be greatly reduced. I would like to express my gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting my request and allocating funds," he said.

The NHAI has instructed the project director in a communication dated August 16 that the authority should take possession of the land, free from any encumbrance, before the completion of the tender or contract agreement process.

Out of the Rs 46.09 crore allocated, the NHAI has earmarked funds for shifting utility to the tune of Rs 5.85 crore.