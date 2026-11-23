MADURAI: Months after unidentified persons put up posters in Madurai urging actress Trisha to enter politics, Rajagopal, a former MDMK and BJP functionary from Tirunelveli, launched a welfare movement named "Ilaiya Puratchithalaivi Trisha Peravai" (Young Puratchithalaivi Trisha Association) in her name on Monday.
He says Trisha has a personality like former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and should enter politics alongside Chief Minister Vijay to give good governance to the people.
Rajagopal, an ardent fan, said he started the movement because he wants her to go beyond cinema and take part actively in public life and politics.
After releasing the association's logo, which features a photograph of Trisha standing with folded hands, Rajagopal told reporters that Tamil Nadu needs a personality like Jayalalithaa, who did not spare officials who failed in their duty.
"When Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister, she had all the information about everything happening in Tamil Nadu at her fingertips. Seeing her authority, IAS and IPS officers performed their duties properly," he said.
He said the TVK government led by Chief Minister Vijay is functioning very well, but if Trisha joined hands with Vijay, Tamil Nadu could get a government similar to Jayalalithaa's. "Only those who have interacted closely with her know this. We have seen her personality in many places. Since we see Trisha as Jayalalithaa's successor in terms of personality, we have given her the title 'Ilaiya Puratchithalaivi'," he said.
As a first step, the association will carry out public welfare activities like providing free legal service to the people said, Rajagopal adding he would appoint officer bearers across the state for the association.
Rajagopal served as Thachanallur area circle secretary in the MDMK from 1996 to 1998. He later held the post of Thachanallur zone office-bearer in the BJP. He says he is not currently in any political party.
Rajagopal clarified to the reporters that he didn’t get prior approval from the actress’s to start this association.