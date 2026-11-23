He says Trisha has a personality like former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and should enter politics alongside Chief Minister Vijay to give good governance to the people.

Rajagopal, an ardent fan, said he started the movement because he wants her to go beyond cinema and take part actively in public life and politics.

After releasing the association's logo, which features a photograph of Trisha standing with folded hands, Rajagopal told reporters that Tamil Nadu needs a personality like Jayalalithaa, who did not spare officials who failed in their duty.