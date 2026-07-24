After Madras High Court order on missing idols plea, officials inspect Big Temple

In 2019, a PIL was filed by Kaliyamurthy from Thanjavur with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, stating that the idols of Indira, Yama, Niruthi and Kuberan had gone missing and the respective sanctum sanctorum remained closed for years.

The litigant also appealed to the court to order a verification by an expert team and ensure the restoration of the idols.