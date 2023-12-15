After long wait, Kani tribals get power in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: For the first time, 78 houses of Kani tribes in six settlements of Pechiparai panchayat in Thiruvattar taluk of Kanniyakumari district got solar-powered electricity on Thursday.

The long-awaited facility was inaugurated by Collector PN Sridhar in the presence of M Ilayaraja, District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden, Padmanabhapuram Sub Collector HR Koushik.

The district administration along with a private entity, SELCO Solar Light Private Limited carried out the task. For the launch of the facility, the Collector along with officials went in a boat from the Zero Point of Pechiparai to Maramalai. Much to the joy of the Kani tribes, the officials reached the house of Radhika (28), from where they launched the facility.

The beneficiaries of six hamlets, including Maramalai, Mughaliyadi Malai, Pudhuparai, Vattavilai, Kalaparai, and Punnamootutheri, were elated to get freedom from darkness. They expressed gratitude to district administration and termed it as an invaluable support. They said the electricity facility would be of immense help in the education of their children.

While the district administration contributed Rs10 lakh, a major share of the project cost, the SELCO Limited gave Rs 3.53 lakh, sources said.

Moreover, the Collector said 50 houses in the settlements are yet to get electricity and will be connected soon. Once done, Kanniyakumari would become a fully electrified district.