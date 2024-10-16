After kidney transplant, woman delivers baby in Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital

MADURAI: A 32-year-old woman, who had chronic kidney disease and had received renal transplant at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, underwent a successful pregnancy and delivered a healthy child.

Chithra from Madurai was suffering from chronic kidney disease since 2015. She was undergoing haemodialysis and under treatment in the Department of Nephrology in GRH. After appropriate counselling and evaluation, she was referred for renal transplant by the nephrology department. As her mother’s kidney was compatible and willing, transplant was carried out successfully by a team of expert doctors in 2018. Earlier, Chithra was under intensive care for follow-up treatment. With due preconception counselling, she conceived in 2024. Throughout her pregnancy she was under intensive care and follow-up by the expert team of doctors of GRH and was closely monitored.

On October 2, she developed labour pains and was admitted to the labour ward. In view of the high-risk condition of mother and baby (FGR) - ‘Fetal Growth Registration’, emergency (LSCS) -‘Lower Segment Caesarean section’ was done and a male baby was delivered.

Both were admitted in MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit) and NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), respectively. As per protocol, both were closely monitored by the expert team. On October 10, both mother and baby were discharged in good condition, after postnatal care and advice.