After heatwave, now heavy rain in the offing for west, south Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In what would come as a relief for the districts in west and south Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in those regions on May 7 and 8.

According to the heavy rain warning issued by the RMC, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts on May 7.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, hilly areas of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on May 8.

Among these, Erode has been recording markedly high temperature in the last week, many times as high as 4-5 degree Celsius above normal.