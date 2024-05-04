Begin typing your search...

8 TN dists likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: RMC

Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Erode, Kanchipuram, Tirupattur, Tiruppur and Tiruvannamalai districts are expected to experience rainfall.

4 May 2024
(L-R) Weather radar map; File photo

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has forecast rain in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu within the next 3 hours on Saturday.

Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Erode, Kanchipuram, Tirupattur, Tiruppur and Tiruvannamalai districts are expected to experience rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal today due to the low atmospheric circulation that is prevalent over South India.

