Begin typing your search...
8 TN dists likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: RMC
Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Erode, Kanchipuram, Tirupattur, Tiruppur and Tiruvannamalai districts are expected to experience rainfall.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has forecast rain in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu within the next 3 hours on Saturday.
Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Erode, Kanchipuram, Tirupattur, Tiruppur and Tiruvannamalai districts are expected to experience rainfall.
The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal today due to the low atmospheric circulation that is prevalent over South India.
Next Story