After gig workers, CM opens facilitation centres for construction labourers too

The centres have been established at locations where construction workers usually assemble in search of daily work. They will provide basic amenities such as drinking water and other essential facilities.

The centres have been set up at 23 locations, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Guduvancheri, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated protection centres for birds and goats in The Nilgiris and Pichavaram, along with conservation facilities for mangroves, birds and the Nilgiri tahr at Pichavaram and Marakkanam.