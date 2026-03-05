After gig workers, CM opens facilitation centres for construction labourers too

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched facilitation centres for construction workers at common gathering points across the State. The centres were inaugurated during an event held at the Secretariat.
The centres have been established at locations where construction workers usually assemble in search of daily work. They will provide basic amenities such as drinking water and other essential facilities.
The centres have been set up at 23 locations, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Guduvancheri, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated protection centres for birds and goats in The Nilgiris and Pichavaram, along with conservation facilities for mangroves, birds and the Nilgiri tahr at Pichavaram and Marakkanam.
Stalin also inaugurated a fishing harbour and landing facility in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts. To boost the film industry, the Tamil Nadu government upgraded the Film Institute at Taramani, where the Chief Minister inaugurated three-storey shooting floors on the campus.
He also inaugurated new buildings for the Health and Family Welfare Department, constructed for Rs 167.54 crore. All the events were conducted via video conferencing from the Secretariat.
During the event, the government also issued housing allotment orders under the 'Kanavu Illam' scheme to noted writers and historians Ponneelan, AR Venkatachalapathy and Thayammal Aravanan.