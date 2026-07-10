After GER, State tops in higher education teaching strength with 12.6%

This achievement aligns with the state's already impressive Gross Enrollment Ratio of 52.3%, significantly higher than the national average of 28%, and the increase in faculty numbers underscores the continued expansion of colleges and universities as well as the state's strong emphasis on higher education.

The AISHE data further provides insights into the social composition of the teaching workforce: at the national level, 55% belong to the General category, 32% to Other Backward Classes (OBC), 10% to Scheduled Castes, and 3% to Scheduled Tribes, while in Tamil Nadu, 1,53,612 teachers belong to the OBC category, highlighting the significant representation of backward communities in the state's higher education sector.

On gender representation, the national data shows that teaching faculties comprise 55.1% men and 44.9% women. The survey also sheds light on minority representation, with 99,520 Muslim teachers (5.7%) and 1,47,115 teachers from other minority communities (8.5%) across India; while Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka have the highest numbers of Muslim teachers, Tamil Nadu leads the country in faculty members from other minority communities, accounting for 19% of the national total, followed by Punjab at 16.2% and Kerala at 13.7%.

The latest AISHE findings suggest that India's higher education sector continues to expand its academic workforce, while Tamil Nadu has maintained its place through consistent faculty growth and broader social representation, reinforcing its position as one of the country's foremost centres for higher learning and academic employment.