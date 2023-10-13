After four years, TNSTC to add 1,666 new buses

CHENNAI: After four years, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations, except for MTC and SETC, are all set to get new buses with the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) finalising bids to procure 1,666 buses.

In a statement, State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that 1666 bus chassis would be procured at a cost of Rs 371.16 crore on the direction of Tami Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

To provide better bus facilities for Corporation, the order has been placed with a bus manufacturer to procure 1666 bus chassis for both the town and mofussil services, the Minister said, adding that TNSTC Kumbakonam will get 367 buses, Madurai 350 buses, Villupuram 344 buses, Coimbatore 263 buses, Tirunelveli 242 buses and Salem 84 buses.

TNSTC Coimbatore would get 16 buses exclusively for the use in hilly areas.

The Minister noted that through the new bus procurements, the public transport offered by the TNSTCs would be raised to greater heights.

No new buses were brought for the State Transport Undertakings since 2019-20 due to the Covid-19 and court cases.

MTC and SETC would get its share of new buses in this fiscal year itself with the tenders under the process.

Ashok Leyland gets 1,666 diesel bus chassis order

Chennai based Ashok Leyland has bagged the order from TNSTCs for 1,666 buses.

In a release, the company said that these buses will be specially designed to ensure outstanding passenger comfort and will be equipped with the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology, featuring a robust 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine. This engine is expected to enhance safety, comfort, and reduce the overall cost of ownership (TCO).

"We are delighted to have received the single largest BSVI order received from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings," Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said.

With this order, Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said,

"We are bound to cross the prestigious milestone of over 20,000 of our buses operating with TN STU's. This is a testament to our buses' reliability, durability and robustness. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we deliver is the best in the industry."

New buses for the State Transport Undertakings:

TNSTC Kumbakonam - 367 buses

TNSTC Madurai - 350 buses

TNSTC Villupuram - 344 buses

TNSTC Coimbatore - 279 buses*

TNSTC Tirunelveli - 242 buses

TNSTC Salem - 84 buses

*Including 16 buses exclusively for hilly areas