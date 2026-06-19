After exchequer burden talk, government stands by TAPS of DMK regime

According to an order issued by the Finance Department, government servants who have completed at least 10 years of qualifying service and retire on or after January 1, 2026, will be eligible to opt for a monthly interim payout until the final TAPS rules are formally notified.

As per the order, the interim payout will be calculated at 30 per cent of the last drawn basic pay or Rs 10,000 per month, whichever is higher. In addition, beneficiaries will receive dearness relief at 60 per cent of the payout amount.

The government has also provided for family benefits under the scheme. In the event of the death of a retired employee receiving the interim payout, eligible family members will be entitled to 60 per cent of the monthly payout as family assistance.