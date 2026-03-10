After DMK merger, OPS withdraws Ramnad poll case

Challenging the victory, Panneerselvam had filed an election petition before the Madras High Court. In his petition, he alleged that Navas Kani suppressed material facts in his nomination papers and engaged in corrupt practices during the election.

The case has been heard by Justice CV Karthikeyan. Earlier, a petition filed by Navas Kani seeking dismissal of the election petition was rejected. Subsequently, Panneerselvam appeared before the court in person on two occasions and recorded his evidence.