After battling for several hours, forest officials put out fire in Valparai

COIMBATORE: The forest department battled hard to douse a major fire that broke out in Valparai forest area.

A fire broke out in Poonachi hills near 27th hairpin bend on Valparai- Pollachi hills on Friday evening and began to spread out fast as the shrubs and trees remained completely dried out due to scorching summer.

On receiving information, a forest department team led by Valparai Forest Ranger Venkatesh rushed to the spot and began fire fighting operations. After long hours, the staff managed to bring the raging fire under control late at night.

A team has also been deputed to monitor the situation and ensure that fire does not spread out again. Meanwhile, the forest authorities appealed to tourists not to throw burnt cigarette butts on the forest fringes, which would trigger a fire. A majority of forest fires are man-made and it could be avoided, if people show prudence, said an official.

Awareness drives were also being conducted by the forest department among tourists visiting the hills.