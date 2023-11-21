After AP man submits fake certificates during US Visa interview, Police arrest mastermind

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City police on Monday arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly making fake certificates to obtain visa in United States consulate in Chennai.

City police had acted based on a complaint from the regional security officer at US cosulate, Chennai against S Hemnath (24) of Andhra Pradesh for producing fake certificates during his visa interview for obtaining F1 student visa.

During the course of investigation, Police found that the fake certificates were prepared by Haribabu, who runs Eccho Overseas Consultancy, Narasaraopet, Palnadu District, Andhra Pradesh.

A special team was formed and the accused, M Haribabu was secured from Andhra Pradesh. Police seized computer, printer, scanner, unfilled certificate papers and Rs 2 lakh cash from him.

The accused reportedly told police that he has been making bogus educational certificates the past two years. The said Haribabu is a B.Tech (EEE) qualified engineer.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.