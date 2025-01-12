After AIADMK & DMDK, now BJP-led NDA also to boycott Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: The BJP-led NDA has decided to boycott the Erode East bypoll scheduled for February 5 and would focus on dethroning the ruling DMK in the hustings next year, the saffron party's state unit said on Sunday.

BJP's announcement virtually makes the election a no-contest as main opposition AIADMK and the DMDK have already announced boycotting the by-election, necessitated by the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan. DMK has nominated VC Chandrakumar on behalf of its-led bloc, which also has the Congress in the alliance.

BJP TN chief K Annamalai said the upcoming election was a "by-election for a by-election," following the bypoll held here in 2022.

He recalled there were accusations of the ruling DMK then "confining" people at designated places.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faced the DMK violating poll rules due to the "arrogance" of being the ruling party.

"The coming 2026 Assembly polls is one meant to remove the DMK (from the ruling saddle) and the NDA is moving towards that target and does not want to allow the DMK to confine people like cattle once again," he said in a statement.

"All the leaders of NDA who desire people's welfare, after detailed consultation, have decided to boycott the Erode East bypoll. Our target is to remove the DMK in the 2026 elections and give the NDA's good governance to people," Annamalai said.

The state has been pushed to a "dark period" with no safety for various sections of society and the DMK government was an "anti-people" one where law and order has also failed, the former IPS officer alleged.

NDA constituents in the state include Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Incidentally, the AIADMK that was a part of the NDA in 2022 had fielded its nominee in that year's bypoll to Erode East seat but lost to Congress' Elangovan, who faced the election following the death of his son and local MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.