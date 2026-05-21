After 74 years, Tamil Nadu witnesses coalition government; then Rajaji, now Vijay

After Independence, the then Madras State conducted its first Assembly election in 1951-52. Despite being the dominant political force in the country, the Indian National Congress managed to win only 152 seats in the 375-member Madras Legislative Assembly in that election, garnering nearly 35 per cent vote share. Though it was the largest party, the Congress failed to secure a clear majority on its own. The Communist Party of India was the second largest party in the Assembly with 62 seats.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was formed in 1949 after the split in the Dravidar Kazhagam, did not contest the election. Instead, it reached out to non-Congress parties, including the CPI and others, offering support. In return, the DMK sought written assurance that those parties would back its agenda and policies.