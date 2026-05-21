After 74 years, Tamil Nadu witnesses coalition Cabinet; then Rajaji, now Vijay

After the election, however, the Commonweal Party broke away from the DMK alliance and extended support to the Congress government led by C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji), enabling him to become the Chief Minister of Madras State.

The Commonweal Party had won six seats in that election.

Since then, Tamil Nadu politics largely witnessed stable majority governments led either by the DMK or the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Coalition-era equations briefly resurfaced in 2006, when the DMK under M. Karunanidhi formed the government with 96 seats through outside support from the Congress and PMK, though alliance partners were not part of the Cabinet.