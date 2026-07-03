After 7-month gap, Tamil Nadu to issue ration cards; 3 lakh to benefit

CHENNAI: The State government will resume the issuance of new ration cards next week, after a nearly seven-month suspension from December 16 owing to the Assembly election.
The government has since received nearly six lakh applications, of which three lakh have been identified for the first phase of distribution.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the exercise from Perambur, his assembly constituency, where he will also inaugurate a series of government facilities and welfare initiatives.
The ration card distribution will commence simultaneously across the State. Eligible applicants will receive their family cards in phases, said a senior Food and Civil Supplies Department official.
While about 21,000 applications received till March have been rejected, verification of the remaining applications has yet to begin. Officials said the distribution will be expanded in phases until all eligible beneficiaries receive their new ration cards.