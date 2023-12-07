After 7-day break, fishing operations resume at Rameswaram, Thoothukudi
Usually, shrimp fishing is pretty good during this winter season from November, catching an average of about 30 to 40 kilograms of these fair-priced seafood items per boat
MADURAI: After a break of seven days, fishing operations resumed off Ramanathapuram’s coastal waters on Wednesday.
Earlier, a cyclone warning issued by the IMD had restricted the routine fishing in the sea. Around 600 mechanised fishing boats set out to sea off Rameswaram, P Jesuraja, president, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, said.
N Devadoss, president, Rameswaram Fishermen Cooperative Society, said keeping their fingers crossed, the fishermen were out to sea for fishing primarily in shrimp trawls and also for squid-which are meant for export.
Usually, shrimp fishing is pretty good during this winter season from November, catching an average of about 30 to 40 kilograms of these fair-priced seafood items per boat. As the season winds down, there would be a decline in shrimp catch rate after January.
“But now, the fishermen are not content with the declining market price of ‘Flower’ shrimps that fetches Rs 400 a kilo against its actual price of Rs 600,” he said.
In the neighbouring Thoothukudi district, fishermen made their way back to sea after a two-day break, but many were not content with the shrinking fish catch.
Cyclone Michaung has negatively impacted the fishing, M Tharmapichai, vice president, Thoothukudi Mechanized Boat Fishermen Association said.
When contacted, R Amal Xavier, Regional Joint Director of Fisheries said out of a fleet of 262 mechanised boats, 184 boats ventured into sea off Thoothukudi fishing harbour. “In Kanniyakumari district, forty-nine mechanised boats including four with multi-day fishing set out to sea off Kanniyakumari coast,” sources said.