After 59 yrs, Cong to be back in govt; VCK, IUML decision on May 21

Meanwhile, the political advisory committee of the Indian Union Muslim League has recommended that the party join the government. The formal decision will be taken by the party’s Tamil Nadu high-level committee on Thursday. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen said the TVK leadership had, over the past few days, invited the IUML to join the Cabinet. Calling it an “unexpected gesture of magnanimity”, he said the party had referred the matter to its national political advisory committee headed by Kerala IUML president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. “The political advisory committee met this morning and informed us that there is no objection to the IUML joining the Cabinet,” he said. Like Thirumavalavan, Mohideen stressed that the party had extended unconditional support to the TVK to prevent political instability and the possibility of Governor’s rule in Tamil Nadu after no single party secured a clear majority in the Assembly elections.