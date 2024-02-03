After 50 yrs, tigers seen in Jawalagiri

CHENNAI: In a significant development in the conservation efforts, nearly after 50 years, camera traps have recorded two tigers in the reserve forests of Jawalagiri range in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary at Hosur.

According to a statement issued by Supriya Sahu, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary, there is a direct recording of two tigers – a male in the age group of 4-5 and another in the age group of 8-9 years in January 2024.

The presence of tigers in the habitat shows that the habitat is viable to accommodate spill over tiger population from Bhanerghatta National Park and nearby protected areas, indicating success of the conservation efforts, she added.

“This is a good news for TN forest department. Across the country, sighting of tigers is becoming common outside the earmarked tiger reserves, and this means the increase in tiger population is pushing the big cats to explore new territorial areas,” said professor B Ramakrishnan, head, department of wildlife biology, Ooty Government College.

With two tigers sighted in Hosur, the range should be monitorred regularly to understand whether it is a home range or a territorial extention, Ramakrishnan opined.