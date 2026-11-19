The Salem Railway Division announced that services would resume as usual from November 19, bringing relief to tourists and residents. Heavy rains on the night of October 23 triggered landslides at multiple locations along the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section, particularly between Adderley and Coonoor railway stations. Consequently, train services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam, in both directions, remained suspended from October 24 to November 18. A trial run was conducted on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam section on Wednesday.