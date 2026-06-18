After 22-year gap, consecration prep for Airavatesvara temple begins

TIRUCHY: The consecration preparations for the UNESCO-accredited Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram have officially commenced after 22 years on Wednesday.
The Airavatesvara temple was constructed by Raja Raja Cholan II in the 12th century, on par with the Big Temple in Thanjavur. The temple has been recognised as a heritage site by UNESCO for its architectural beauty, sculptures and is maintained by the ASI. The devotees of the temple had long been demanding that the consecration be conducted. Previously, the consecration was held in 2004. The devotees also had appealed to the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam Hereditary Trustee Babaji Rajah Bhonsle and the HR&CE department to initiate steps for the consecration.
In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, the process for consecration of the temple commenced with the Balalayam event after Yagasalai pooja and Kalasabhishekam. Rajalinga Swamy from Ayyarmalai, Babaji Rajah Bhonsle, Palace Devasthanam Executive Officer Sundarajan, HR&CE officials, Saivite priests and others took part in the event.
Later, speaking to reporters, Babaji Rajah Bhonsle said, "The consecration has been planned in the Tamil month of Thai as per the request by the devotees. The consecration works would be conducted along with the ASI. As part of the work, CCTV cameras would be installed around the temple. Basic facilities would be established, and the renovation works for the Madapalli have been made."