After 22-year gap, consecration prep for Airavatesvara temple begins

In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, the process for consecration of the temple commenced with the Balalayam event after Yagasalai pooja and Kalasabhishekam. Rajalinga Swamy from Ayyarmalai, Babaji Rajah Bhonsle, Palace Devasthanam Executive Officer Sundarajan, HR&CE officials, Saivite priests and others took part in the event.

Later, speaking to reporters, Babaji Rajah Bhonsle said, "The consecration has been planned in the Tamil month of Thai as per the request by the devotees. The consecration works would be conducted along with the ASI. As part of the work, CCTV cameras would be installed around the temple. Basic facilities would be established, and the renovation works for the Madapalli have been made."