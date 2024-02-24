After 11 years, flower show back at agri varsity in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The sixth edition of the three-day Covai Flower Show 2024 commenced with eye-catching floral models at the Botanical Garden in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore on Friday.

The show organised after a gap of 11 years on the theme ‘Let Your Dreamz Blossom’ had a display of exotic collections of flowers arranged in different concepts.

More than 1.20 lakh flowers including some rare and exotic varieties were used in making several floral models like musical instruments, rabbits, bird, elephants, pot and as well a baby elephant.

A giant size chess board made of millets to signify its nutritional values turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes. Moreover, handicrafts made of dry flowers and the Japanese style of floral arrangement known as ‘Ikebana’ turned out to be a major attraction in the flower mela.

Vegetable carvings and over a hundred varieties of fruit-bearing and ornamental trees grown through Bonsai art in pots were additional attractions. Besides floral displays, cultural events by college students added spice to the show.

Inaugurated by TNAU Vice-Chancellor V Geethalakshmi, the show will be open to the public from 9am to 7pm till February 25 (Sunday).